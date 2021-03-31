US$1.5-billion multifunctional complex kicked off in Da Nang City

The work is part of the activities marking the 46th anniversary of the city’s liberation, the People’s Committee of Da Nang City announced at the building’s groundbreaking ceremony.



The complex covers on an area of nearly 1.000 hectares, lying at the foot of Hai Van Mountain Pass in Lien Chieu District’s Hoa Hiep Bac Ward.

the project called Lang Van which is a complex of housing, trade centers and entertainment services is expected to contribute to meeting the growing demand for accommodation, tourism, leisure as well as develop the economy in the region. The complex will create more high-ranking tourist products and give a large number of jobs.





By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh