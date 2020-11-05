Vietnam Airlines adjusts flight schedules in anticipation of Storm Goni

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has cancelled Flights VNA1624 and VN1625 between Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi and Quy Nhon Airport in Binh Dinh province, VN1396 and VN1397 between Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City and Quy Nhon, and VN1464 and VN1465 between Tan Son Nhat and Chu Lai Airport of Quang Nam province.



Some other flights will take off between one and seven hours earlier than initially slated, namely VN1650 and VN1651 between Noi Bai and Tuy Hoa Airport of Phu Yen province, VN1462 and VN1463 between Tan Son Nhat and Chu Lai, VN1394 and VN1395 between Tan Son Nhat and Quy Nhon, and VN1622 between Quy Nhon and Noi Bai.



Meanwhile, Pacific Airlines and Vasco, which are also members of the group, said they will keep a close watch on the situation to adjust flight schedules if necessary.



The group recommended passengers planning to board flights to/from the airports affected by Storm Goni stay updated with weather forecasts and the carriers’ information.



At 1am on November 5, the storm’s eye was about 290km to the south of Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago, sustaining winds of up to 60-75km per hour.



From 1am on November 5 to 1am on November 6, it will move west-southwest at about 10km per hour and subside to a tropical depression with the strongest winds of some 40-60km per hour.



Between 1am and 1pm on November 6, the depression is predicted to move mainly west-southwest at some 10km per hour, make landfall from Quang Ngai to Khanh Hoa, and continue to weaken to a low-pressure area, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.