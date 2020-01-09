In view of the latest developments in the region, all Vietnam Airline flights in and out of Europe are diverted from the Iranian airspace, according to the national airline's representative.



The airliner said it will make the appropriate adjustments to the routes to keep a distance from areas that can be affected by the latest developments in the region; however, the altered flight path may increase flying time and cost, said the airliner.

Nevetheless, the airliner will maintain adjusted flight path until the Middle East tensions end.

This is not the first time the carrier has made such adjustments. In 2018, Vietnam Airlines diverted its flights departing from and to Europe in order to avoid the Black Sea which was possibly affected by the Syrian conflict in 2018.

Vietnam Airlines advised people who wanted to go in and out of Europe to keep updating the information.

Global airlines body IATA has released warning because of the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines flight shortly after taking off from Tehran International Airport on January 8 killing 176 passengers.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong