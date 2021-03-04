Vietnam Airlines brings stranded citizens home from Myanmar

Taking off at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi at 9 am, the first plane landed in Yangon Airport at 10:30 am. The return flight started at 12:30 pm, expected to arrive in Da Nang City at 3:10 pm on the same day.



Departing from Hanoi at 10 am, the second one arrived in Yangon at 11:30 am. The return flight started at 1:30 pm, expected to land in Da Nang City at 4:10 pm.

According to the Embassy of Vietnam in Yangon, the Myanmar's military government has imposed an 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew for areas of Yangon and issued a ban on gatherings in public places in response to people carrying out unlawful actions that harm the rule of law. Protesters also rallied at a major downtown intersection in the country's largest city.

The Vietnamese embassy advised citizens to complete e-health declaration forms at home and get to the airport early before the scheduled departure time.

Passengers must wear masks on board and take a new one after a 4-hour wearing time, be covered from head to toe in personal protective gears and comply with preventive measures for Covid-19 pandemic. All passengers have to take body temperature measurements before boarding. Anyone with a body temperature of 37.5 degrees or higher, cough and difficulty in breathing would be denied from getting aboard.



By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh