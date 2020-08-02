Vietnam Airlines cancels 27 flights as tropical storm Sinlaku looms

Tropical storm Sinlaku, the second to hit Vietnam this year, is forecast to make landfall within the next 12 hours. The airline decided to delay 12 flights scheduled from the North-Central Province of Thanh Hoa to Buon Ma Thuot City in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, Da Lat and Ho Chi Minh City.

The carrier also canceled 15 other flights scheduled from Vinh City in North-Central Nghe An Province to Hanoi, Da Lat and Ho Chi Minh City.



For those affected by flight cancelations today, the airline will arrange extra seats on flights in the next day.

Additionally, Vietnam Airlines will continue updating weather forecast. Moreover, it advised passengers who planned to be on flights from Cat Bi Airport in the Northern City of Hai Phong, Van Don Airport in the Northern Province of Quang Ninh, Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi, Tho Xuan in the North-Central Province of Thanh Hoa and Vinh to keep an eye on weather update and the airline’s update.

Bamboo Airways also followed suit. It re-scheduled 23 flights from Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi, Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh Province, Tho Xuan in Thanh Hoa, Vinh in Nghe An, Cam Ranh, Cat Bi, Quy Nhon, and Da Lat.

Meteorologists forecast the second storm will cause blustery wind, big waves and rough sea in the mainland and the East Sea and rain in Nghe An and Ha Tinh.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Uyen Phuong