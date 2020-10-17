Vietnam Airlines cancels flights due to bad weather

The airline canceled 4 flights between Noi bai Airport in Hanoi and Vinh Airport in the Central Province of Nghe An, 8 flights from Ho Chi Minh City and Vinh Airport and 4 flights between HCMC- Vinh.



Simultaneously, several flights of the carrier must landed in other airports instead of arrival airport. For instance, flight VN128 from HCMC to the Central City of Da Nang had to land in Nha Trang Aiport in the Central Province of Khanh Hoa meanwhile flight VN1570 from Da Lat City in the Central-Highlands Province of Lam Dong to Vinh, flight VN7543 from Hanoi to Da Nang and flight VN1264 from HCMC to Vinh had to land in Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport.

Other local flights were affected because of delays of delayed flights. The airline rebooked passengers who are delayed due to weather in alternate flight without charging today.





By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan