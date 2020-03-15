Vietnam Airlines continues to serve return flights from Europe to Vietnam

The carrier will make interviews about passengers' health and conduct body temperature measurement before embarkation. Passengers are also required to wear face masks and gloves throughout the flights. In addition, they are duly subjected to ongoing in-flight health monitoring and post-flight quarantine. While all the flight crew members will be equipped with specialized medical protective clothing.



Passengers will be served only drinks and dry snacks to reduce the risk of spreading infection. These flights will land at predetermined airports in Vietnam after Vietnam Airlines has come to an official.

On March 14, the carrier announced that it would suspend carrying passengers from Europe to Vietnam to contain the spread of Covid-19. Later the same day it has made some adjustments to its earlier announcement on flights between Vietnam and Europe.





By Bich Quyen - Translated by Kim Khanh