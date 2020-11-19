Vietnam Airlines deploys online check-in service at Cat Bi Airport

Accordingly, passengers can now perform their online check-in procedures via Vietnam Airlines’s website or apps within 24 hours or one hour in advance of the departure.
After the online check-in process has been finished, passengers will receive “Online Boarding Pass” via their E-mail. In case passengers do not have check-in luggage, they can go directly to the security counter without any procedures with their online or printed boarding pass.
Online check-in service has been implemented in Vietnam's six airports namely Tan Son Nhat, Noi Bai, Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Van Don and Cat Bi.
With this convenient service, passengers can perform check-in procedures everywhere with their smart-phones or computers connected to the Internet to remarkably save much more time for the check-in procedures than the traditional way.
