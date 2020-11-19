Vietnam Airlines deploys online check-in service at Cat Bi Airport

Accordingly, passengers can now perform their online check-in procedures via Vietnam Airlines’s website or apps within 24 hours or one hour in advance of the departure.After the online check-in process has been finished, passengers will receive “Online Boarding Pass” via their E-mail. In case passengers do not have check-in luggage, they can go directly to the security counter without any procedures with their online or printed boarding pass.Online check-in service has been implemented in Vietnam's six airports namely Tan Son Nhat, Noi Bai, Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Van Don and Cat Bi.With this convenient service, passengers can perform check-in procedures everywhere with their smart-phones or computers connected to the Internet to remarkably save much more time for the check-in procedures than the traditional way.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Huyen Huong