Vietnam Airlines employees return about US$43,417 to passenger

Vietnam Airlines employees found a wallet in the seat 1A with US$45,000 and VND50 million, ATM card and other important personal papers with the total value of over VND1 billion (US$43,417). Flight attendants informed the lost-and-found counter which returned the wallet to the passenger.



Around US$43,419 is returned to passenger The passenger later sent a thank-you letter to the flight attendants and employees of the lost-and-found counter.

Every year, Vietnam Airlines flight attendants and ground staff pick up and return many of valuable assets left on aircrafts to passengers.

The airline advised that passengers can go to the Lost and Found counter, or contact the airline's representatives and airport security for assistance if they leave their property in planes.

By Ha Anh - Translated by Anh Quan