Vietnam Airlines employees returns bag containing valuable items to passenger

Three Vietnam Airlines flight attendants found a bag containing diamond jewelry and other pricey fashionable accessories left in a small drawer under the seat in a flight between Ho Chi Minh City and Shanghai.

The airliner found it hard to contact her as she had left no phone number behind and she moved to another places.

Eventually, the airliners’ efforts in contacting the passenger has been rewarded when the passenger caught a flight on January 11 .

The passenger showed her happiness when receiving the bad extending her heartfelt thanks to the cabin crew of the flight VN522. She said that the items are not only expensive but they are also her memorable souvenirs.

In July last year, the chief flight attendant of Vietnam Airlines had given a bag containing VND300 million ( around US$13,000 ) in cash to a passenger after they had left it on a flight.

Additionally, in 2018, another Vietnam Airlines steward returned personal papers, Vietnamese cash, and foreign currencies worth over VND30 million ($1,298) in total to a passenger as well.





By Bich Quyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong