Vietnam Airlines exploits additional nine routes to Phu Quoc

On the special event, Vietnam Airlines sent a message to call for passengers to protect the starfish on the first nine flights departing from the above-mentioned destinations to Phu Quoc.

Accordingly, five out of nine routes connecting Phu Quoc with Thanh Hoa, Nha Trang, Hue, Buon Ma Thuot and Can Tho are being exploited by the carrier for the first time. At the same time, four other routes linking Phu Quoc and Hai Phong, Vinh, Da Nang and Da Lat have been resumed to meet the increasing travel demand this summer.The flights on Phu Quoc-Thanh Hoa, Buon Ma Thuot routes are performed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and the rest is operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.Accordingly, April 24 marked the first flight of Vietnam Airlines on Buon Ma Thuot to Phu Quoc route. Yesterday, the flights departing from Hai Phong, Vinh, Hue, Da Nang, Da Lat, Can Tho to Phu Quoc landed safely.The first flight from Nha Trang to Phu Quoc is scheduled to land at 12:50 p.m. today; and Phu Quoc island District is expected to welcome the first flight from Thanh Hoa on April 29.Currently, Vietnam Airlines is exploiting a total of 11 routes from other destinations to Phu Quoc. In 2020, the airline performed nearly 5,000 round-trip flights and transported 1.5 million passengers to Phu Quoc, accounting for 51 percent of the total number of passengers to Phu Quoc.

By M.Tram- Translated by Huyen Huong