Vietnam Airlines increases flights on domestic routes

The airline will raise the number of flights between Hanoi and the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien to 14 per weeks from October 26.



Meanwhile, routes linking HCMC with the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang and the southernmost Ca Mau province each will see seven flights per week.



Those routes are served by the airline’s affiliate Vietnam Air Services (VASCO).



On the occasion, promotional tickets will be offered on those flights and valid for departures until December 31.



For more information, passengers are advised to visit Vietnam Airlines’ website www.vietnamairlines.com, its Facebook page or hotline 1900 1100.