Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific increase domestic flights

Accordingly, two consecutive landings in Ho Chi Minh City will be at least 90 minutes apart.Vietnam Airlines will exploit Hanoi- Ho Chi Minh City air route with a frequency of two flights per day instead of one flight a day as before. Besides that, the air routes linking Da Nang and Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City are still maintained one flight per day.Jetstar Pacific also increases the frequency of Hanoi- Ho Chi Minh City air route up to one flight a day instead of four flights a week as before.In the evening of April 15, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport said that the city continues suspending operation of fixed intercity and fixed-route buses, business and tour vehicles, taxi including business vehicles under nine seats via technology application until April 22. That excludes vehicles transporting foods, essentials goods and stuffs, materials for production, ambulance and vehicles serving experts with official purpose.Accordingly, these vehicles must meet requirements on disinfection of vehicles before and after picking up passengers; carrying maximum 50 percent of capacity with a maximum of 20 passengers a turn.Additionally, drivers, staffs and passengers must wear facial masks and fill out medical declaration before departure.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong