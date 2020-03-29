Vietnam Airlines maintains eight domestic routes from March 28 to April 15

Vietnam Airlines reduced the number of domestic flights to eight and the flight frequency will be maintained at the minimum level for special demand. The airline will assist passengers who were affected by Covid-19 to change flight or routes according to its regulations.

Crew members all wear special protective gear; moreover, they tested for the new coronavirus.

Before, the carrier also announced to stop international flights to April 30.

All domestic flights were sprayed disinfectant against the spread of the coronavirus when they landed in Hanoi, the Central Province of Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.

The airline has been screening passengers and crew members for temperature and symptom. Passengers have been required to wear face masks on board.





By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan