Vietnam Airlines offers 8 domestic routes

The new services include Da Nang-Vinh, Phu Quoc-Can Tho/Nha Trang/Buon Me Thuot/Hue/Thanh Hoa while the reopening of others are Can Tho- Buon Me Thuot and Da Nang- Thanh Hoa.



The routes of Da Nang -Thanh Hoa, Can Tho-Phu Quoc, Phu Quoc-Nha Trang and Phu Quoc-Hue will see four return flights a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Flights from Da Nang to Vinh, between Can Tho and Buon Me Thuot, linking Phu Quoc and Buon Me Thuot, connecting Phu Quoc and Thanh Hoa will be operational with three flights per week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

On this occasion, the airline offers special one-way fares with the attractive price from VND99,000 (US$4.28) each, equivalent to VND579,000 (US$25) including taxes and fees. The promotional will be sold from April 16 – May 8 and applied for flights which will depart from April 24-May 8.

As of present, the national carrier has opened 28 local routes to popular tourist destinations since May, 2020, raising the number of its domestic routes to 67, aiming at promoting the country’s domestic tourism.

VNA has strictly implement all epidemic preventive measures to protect staff and passengers. Each passenger is required to submit health declaration form, wear face masks during the trip, take temperature checks. The airline staff is provided personal protective equipment uniform. The disinfection of planes and high-touch surfaces areas in aircraft is carried out daily.





