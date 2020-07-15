Vietnam Airlines offers new domestic routes

The new services include Hai Phong-Dien Bien and Da Lat-Phu Quoc routes, the reopening of others are Can Tho- Phu Quoc and Da Nang- Van Don.



The Hai Phong- Dien Bien route will see four return flights a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The journey will start at 2:10 p.m. in Hai Phong and Dien Bien at 12:25 p.m.

The Da Lat-Phu Quoc route will be operational with three flights per week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The aircraft will leave Da Lat at 10:45 a.m. and Phu Quoc at 12:35 p.m.

There will be four return flights linking Can Tho and Phu Quoc on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday every week, departing from Can Tho at 7:30 a.m. and Phu Quoc at 8:45 a.m.

The carrier will launch three weekly return flights between Da Nang and Van Don on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, offering departures in Da Nang at 3:05 p.m. and Van Don at 5:05 p.m.



On this occasion, the airline offers a special fare for these routes with the attractive price of VND199,000 (US$8.5) each, equivalent to VND689,000 (US$29) including taxes and fees. The promotional tickets are applied from now until August 31.





By Bich Quyen - Translated by Kim Khanh