Vietnam Airlines offers new domestic routes

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airline has announced to open two new domestic routes and reopen two operations to popular destinations, starting on July 22.

The new services include Hai Phong-Dien Bien and Da Lat-Phu Quoc routes, the reopening of others are Can Tho- Phu Quoc and Da Nang- Van Don.
The Hai Phong- Dien Bien route will see four return flights a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The journey will start at 2:10 p.m. in Hai Phong and Dien Bien at 12:25 p.m.
The Da Lat-Phu Quoc route will be operational with three flights per week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The aircraft will leave Da Lat at 10:45 a.m. and Phu Quoc at 12:35 p.m.
There will be four return flights linking Can Tho and Phu Quoc on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday every week, departing from Can Tho at 7:30 a.m. and Phu Quoc at 8:45 a.m.
The carrier will launch three weekly return flights between Da Nang and Van Don on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, offering departures in Da Nang at 3:05 p.m. and Van Don at 5:05 p.m.
On this occasion, the airline offers a special fare for these routes with the attractive price of VND199,000 (US$8.5) each, equivalent to VND689,000 (US$29) including taxes and fees. The promotional tickets are applied from now until August 31.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Kim Khanh

