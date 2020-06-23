Vietnam Airlines opens five additional domestic air routes





In particular, the domestic air routes linking Da Nang and Phu Quoc operates with the frequency of four round flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, starting at 9:00 AM in Da Nang and at 11:25AM in Phu Quoc.The Da Nang- Thanh Hoa fligh route is exploited with a frequency of three return flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, departing at 9:00 AM in Da Nang and at 10:50 AM in Thanh Hoa Province.The route between Da Lat and Hue will have the frequency of four return flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays, taking off at 12:40 AM in Da Lat and at 2:35 PM in Hue.Vietnam Airlines will exploit new domestic route between Da Lat and Thanh Hoa with the frequency of three round trips every week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.The Can Tho- Da Lat route will begin operation as of July 2 at 12 AM in Can Tho and at 1:50 PM in Da Lat with three return flights a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.On the occasion of opening new domestic air routes, the national flag carrier launched a preferential program at only VND66,000 (US$2.8) (equivalent to VND546,000 (US$23.5) per one-way ticket including taxes and fees) for the routes.In addition, in order to stimulate domestic travel demand, Vietnam Airlines continues to launch preferential ticket programs for the flight routes of Hai Phong - Can Tho, Vinh - Can Tho, Hai Phong - Buon Me Thuot, Can Tho - Buon Me Thuot from now until July 15.Currently, Vietnam Airlines has total of 57 flight routes with an average of nearly 320 flights per day.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong