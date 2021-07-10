Vietnam Airlines pilots digital health passport.- Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The pilot launch of digital health passport by Vietnam Airlines is a part of the cooperation agreement signed by the national flag carrier and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in May.

To be eligible to participate in the program, passengers must be over 18 years old and have a certificate of negative Covid-19 test results issued by testing facilities registered with IATA.

Those who want to participate in the program should register on Vietnam Airlines’ website at least three days before their planned departure, download the IATA Travel Pass app to their mobile phones, create a digital ID comprising their photo and passport information and fill in flight details to receive information on entry requirements at the destination.

Before departure, passengers will be required to get tested at eligible clinics based on the IATA registry, then share the test results digitally and confirm flight status with the airline ahead of arriving at the airport.

This application is still in the development and testing stages, so passengers will still have to show hard copies of the Covid test results at the request of authorities in the destination country.

To make it easier for passengers to use the application, Vietnam Airlines provides instructions with illustrations on its website at https://www.vietnamairlines.com/vn/en/plan-book /experience/iata-travel-pass.

The IATA Travel Pass is being piloted by many airlines around the world thanks to its feature of ensuring consistent information between parties including governments, testing facilities, airlines and passengers.

The electronic health passport has officially come into effect for EU member states from July 1, 2021, gradually opening the door for free travel within the Union and to international passengers.

