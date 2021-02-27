Vietnam Airlines plans to resume flights between Van Don, HCMC

Accordingly, the carrier will operate one daily flight on Wednesday from March 3-17; and three weekly flights on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from March 18-December 31. The flight will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 13:00 and Van Don at 15:45.



On this occasion, VNA will offer tickets at VND33, 000 (US$1.4) each one-way for the first three flights. The promotional program will be apllied for passengers who buy tickets with the mobile app, on the website www.vietnamairlines.com, and at the box offices and official agents of VNA from now until March 17 on flights departing from March 3-17.

One-way ticket for the fourth and next flights will cost VND109, 000 (US$4.7) - VND590, 000 (US$25.5) from March 18-December 31, including taxes and fees. These fares will be sold from now until June 30 and reserved for trips from March 18-June 30.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh