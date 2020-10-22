Vietnam Airlines plans to resume flights on four domestic routes

The company will reopen flights to economy-tourism hubs, such as HCMC, Nha Trang, Da Nang and Phu Quoc.



Accordingly, the carrier will operate one daily flight per day between HCMC and Tuy Hoa; 3 weekly flights from Vinh to Nha Trang on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; 3 weekly flights connecting Da Nang and Nha Trang on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday; and four weekly flights linking two famous tourist destinations of Da Nang and Phu Quoc on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

On this occasion, VNA will offer tickets at VND99, 000 (US$4.1) each one-way, equivalent to VND579, 000 (US$24) including taxes and fees. They will be available from now until December 31 for flights from October 25 until December 31.

The airline earlier resumed flights on six routes from September 9, including Hanoi - Chu Lai, Hanoi - Tuy Hoa, Hai Phong - Dien Bien, Vinh - Buon Ma Thuot, Vinh - Da Lat, and Hue - Da Lat.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh