Vietnam Airlines provides free tickets for doctors, nurses

In order to enjoy the preferential policy, passengers need to have a decision of working trip of the governing bodies.At the same time, the carier will also transport goods for free to serve the pandemic treatment and prevention on its domestic air routes. As for goods, they need to have appropriate confirmation of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, the General Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the Cities and Provinces.The agencies and units have to send required information two days before the flight date to Vietnam Airlines’ permanent prevention team.The airline assures the highest priority to on schedule bookings and check-ins for both passengers and goods.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong