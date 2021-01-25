Vietnam Airlines responsible for serving party congress delegates

In order to ensure absolutely service quality and flight safety with attentive service, the carrier has strictly conducted regulations on security of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam during the period of the Party Congress.



In addition, its staffs and flight attendants were well selected with their long-term work experience and skills in handling situations. Besides, Vietnam Airlines has directly fetched the congress delegates at the airport, building scenarios and plans to ensure the efficiency and success for the congress. Especially, the carrier has set up a separate reception area and private entrance and additional boarding gates from them.

On this occasion, Vietnam Airlines will provide 10,000 three-antibacterial fabric layer facial masks for each delegate.







By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong