Vietnam Airlines resumes commercial flight linking Hanoi and Tokyo

That was the first commercial flight after cease period due to impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, carrying nearly 60 passengers including international students and workers who come to Japan for studying, working and living.
A part from transporting passengers, the flight carried cargos for trading and manufacturing purpose.
Passengers check in at Noi Bai International Airport
The flight also brought a number of Japanese citizens back home.All passengers on the flight conducted person-to-person seat distancing and pandemic prevention regulations.
A part from transporting passengers, the flight carried cargos for trading and manufacturing purpose.
Vietnam Airlines re-exploits a commercial flight linking Hanoi and Tokyo on September 19
Crew members and flight attendants will have their health checked and conduct quarantine according to regulations after they returns to Vietnam.The aircraft will be sprayed with disinfectant according to international standards after landing.