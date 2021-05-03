Vietnam Airlines sells cheap tickets for Hanoi - Dien Bien route

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Passengers can book tickets for the flights to the Northwestern province to enjoy the exciting atmosphere of the week marking the 67th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 -2021).

The preferential program applies to all passengers traveling on the flights from May 3 to June 15.Currently, Vietnam Airlines exploits three flights a day on the Hanoi and Dien Bien route. The commercial flights are performed by Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO).Dien Bien Province is a famous destination with historical relics related to the Dien Bien Phu Victory such as A1 Hill, Headquarters of Dien Bien Phu Campaign, Do Cat Tunnel, etc.