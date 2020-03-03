Vietnam Airlines stops air routes linking Vietnam and RoK

The airline's flights departing from Seoul (Incheon Airport), Busan (Gimhae Airport) to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City in March 3 and 4 will land at Van Don Airport (Quang Ninh), Can Tho, Phu Cat (Quy Nhon) according to the requirement of authorities.Particularly, Vietnam Airlines flight VN 405 Incheon - Ho Chi Minh City is expected to take off at 5:55pm and land at 9pm at Van Don airport on March 3 while flight VN423 Busan- Ho Chi Minh City will take off at 12:45am and land at 4:35pm at Can Tho international airport on the same day.Flight VN417 Incheon - Hanoi is planned to take off at 10:35am and land at 1:35pm at Van Don airport; flight VN409 Incheon - Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to take off at 10:15am and land at 1:35pm at Phu Cat airport; flight VN423 Busan - Ho Chi Minh City will takes off at 10:00 and land at 1pm at Phu Cat airport on March 4.All crew members on these flights will be equipped with medical protective clothing. The national carrier also disinfected the airplanes returning from the Covid-19- hit country to proactively protect passengers' health as well as to prevent, control acute respiratory infection caused by novel Coronavirus.The national carrier will widely inform its customers about re-exploitation of the air routes to RoK as soon as possible.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong