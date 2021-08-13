Vietnam Airlines succeeds in applying IATA Travel Pass

The pilot launch of digital health passport by Vietnam Airlines is part of the cooperation agreement signed by the national flag carrier and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in May.

The trial will continue to run on its flights between Hanoi and Tokyo until the end of August and on a flight between Hanoi and London on September 2.

To be eligible to participate in the program, passengers must be over 18 years old and have a certificate of negative Covid-19 test results issued by testing facilities registered with IATA.

To make it easier for passengers to use the application, Vietnam Airlines provides instructions with illustrations on its website at https://www.vietnamairlines.com/vn/en/plan-book /experience/iata-travel-pass.

The airline hopes that the successful test of the electronic health passport will be the basis for the Vietnamese Government to consider officially recognising this mechanism, speeding up the resumption of international flights in the near future.

Vietnamplus