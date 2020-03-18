Vietnam Airlines suspends air routes to France, Malaysia





Flights connecting Vietnam and France are planned to stop temporarily in the following days until further notice of authorities while the flights between Vietnam and the UK, Germany still maintain as schedule.The carrier also issued a decision about halting flights between Vietnam and Malaysia from March 18-31 due to border gate closure in Malaysia.At this time, VNA will consider flight reduction to the Southeast Asian countries due to the epidemiological situation and new regulation of Vietnamese Government about entrance and isolation.In order to assist the affected passengers, Vietnam Airlines will waive the itinerary fees or change the flight date for passengers traveling between Vietnam and France within March 18-31.Passengers flying between Vietnam and Malaysia will be freely changed flight dates within March 18-31.The re-exploitation of flights to France and Malaysia will be noticed later following the authorities’ decision.With other destinations, the national carrier continues monitoring the epidemiological situation and the Government decision to have a proper exploitation plan.The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has just required the airlines to notify their passengers from ASEAN countries to consider buying air ticket to Vietnam during this time because they will have to complete 14-days isolation upon arrival in Vietnam.According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, the suspension of visa issuance for foreigners will be in place for 30 days from March 18 based on the Government direction.Cases of visa exemption or visa exemption certificate granted to Vietnamese overseas and relatives, some other special cases such as experts, business managers, skilled workers, etc upon entry must have a negative certificate with Covid-19 virus issued by competent agency of the host country.The above measures do not apply to people on entry for diplomatic and official purposes.

By Bich Quyen, Translated by Huyen Huong