Vietnam Airlines suspends flights to Russia, Taiwan

Accordingly, the latest cancelled flights are VN63 from Hanoi to Moscow and VN570 from Ho Chi Minh City to Taipei (Taiwan – China).

Passengers buying tickets for flights between Vietnam and Russia and Taiwan (China) will be eligible for changing journeys or flight dates for free, starting from March 19.

Further information could be found on the website www.vietnamairlines.com, www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, Vietnam Airlines ticket agents, customer care hotline 1900 1100 (calling from Vietnam) or 842438320320 (calling from abroad).