Accordingly, the carrier will stop flights between Vietnam and Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar from March 21; routes linking Vietnam with the UK, Japan starting on March 23; flights from Vietnam to Germany, Australia from March 24 and returning flights to Vietnam from March 25.



Vietnam Airlines announced earlier yesterday it suspended flights between Vietnam and China, Hong Kong (China), Macau (China), South Korea, France, Russia, Malaysia and Taiwan (China).

The carrier will also waive Flight Date and Itinerary Changing Fees for passengers of all international flights. This program is applicable to flight tickets bought before March 25.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh