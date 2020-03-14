Vietnam Airlines temporarily suspends all flights from Europe to Vietnam

From March 15, the national carrier's flights from London (UK), Paris (France), Frankfurt (Germany) to Vietnam will not serve passengers.Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines will normally exploit its flights departing from Vietnam to Europe to transfer the European passengers to return their home.The carrier also worked with functional agencies for normal operation of flights taking off from London (UK), Paris (France) and Frankfurt (Germany) to Vietnam on March 14, but these flights are scheduled to land at Van Don, Can Tho airports and passengers on these flights will complete isolation.In order to assist passengers on the air routes linking Europe and Vietnam, Vietnam Airlines will apply fees of charge and waive flight date and itineraries for passengers who have purchased tickets and affected by schedule adjustments due to Covid-19.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong