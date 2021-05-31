Vietnam Airlines to begin IATA Travel Pass trial in June

IATA Travel Pass will support the safe reopening of borders.

Selected passengers will be invited to download the IATA Travel Pass app, create an account with a profile photo and passport information, and fill information about their flight.



They will be required to get a Covid-19 test or vaccinations mandatory for flying at dedicated medical facilities, and share their pre-travel COVID-19 test status with the carrier before their departure.

The digital health pass aims to help airlines and governments verify the authenticity of tests and the identity of those presenting the test certificates, get accurate information on passengers’ Covid-19 health status. Travelers’ personal data is secure and under their own control.

The mobile application will manage and verify the testing or vaccination information between governments, airlines, laboratories and travelers which will guarantee the traveler’s Covid-19 status, as well as support the safe reopening of borders.

Singapore, Panama and Estonia are currently countries that officially approve use of IATA Travel Pass for arriving passengers. Around 30 airlines have so far started trialing the IATA Travel Pass, including Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has proposed the Ministry of Transport to report to the functional authorities to launch applying mechanism for digital health passport to speed up the resumption of regular international routes.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh