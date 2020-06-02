Vietnam Airlines to open six new domestic routes in June

The Hai Phong-Da Lat and Hai Phong-Phu Quoc routes will take to the skies on June 12 with a frequency of four round-trip flights a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.



The Hai Phong-Can Tho, Hai Phong-Buon Ma Thuot, and Vinh-Can Tho routes will open on the same day, with three round-trip flights every week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Four round-trip flights will be conducted each week on the Can Tho-Buon Ma Thuot route, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, starting from June 22.

The carrier said that to mark the opening of the new routes, it will offer 6,666 tickets at just VND66,000 (US$2.8 ) each one-way, equivalent to 546,000 VND and including taxes and fees. They will be available from June 6 to 12 for flights until December 31.

Passengers can also buy a ticket for VND99,000 one-way, equivalent to 579,000 VND and including taxes and fees, until July 31.

Vietnam Airlines also opened five new domestic routes in May: HCM City-Tuy Hoa, Hai Phong-Nha Trang, Vinh-Da Lat, Vinh-Buon Ma Thuot, and Thanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot