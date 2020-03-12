Vietnam Airlines, the only Vietnamese airline that operates routes between Vietnam and European destinations at present, said that in light of the current situation in European countries, it will reduce 14 flights between Vietnam and European countries each week including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and London ( the UK), Paris ( France) and Frankfurt ( Germany).



The carrier will resuming normal operations when the epidemic is under control.

To stave off the spread of coronavirus, Vietnam Airlines staffs will take temperatures of passengers from European countries before getting on board as well as hand out face masks to passenger during the route. Moreover, passengers are encouraged to limit travelling in the plane.

To fight the spread of coronavirus, Vietnam Airlines has been using internationally approved disinfection procedures for its aircraft. Disinfection procedures are also applied to the shuttle buses that carry passengers at the airport to and from the aircraft, headphones and surfaces where people usually touch.

The carrier has been trying not to re-use items and give hand sanitizers to crewmen and passengers.

Vietnamese government has decided to suspend visa-free travel for 8 European countries including Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain from March 12 over coronavirus concerns.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong