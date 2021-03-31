Vietnam Airlines to resume international flights

Vietnam Airlines has been ranked a four-star COVID-19 airline by Skytrax. (Photo: VNA) The move is part of efforts to restore its international flights in a safe fashion, meet passengers’ demand, and contribute to boosting growth of the economy and the tourism sector.



Flights from Hanoi to Seoul will depart on Thursdays, while those to Tokyo will take off on April 3, 8, 11, 16, 23, 27, and 29. In May and June, Vietnam will operate two flights per week on this route, on Thursdays and Saturdays.

It will operate Hanoi-Sydney flights on Saturdays and HCM City-Sydney flights on Thursdays and Sundays.

Flights from Vietnam currently only serve Vietnamese nationals studying or visiting relatives in foreign countries and foreigners returning home from Vietnam.

“Passengers need to study regulations from foreign embassies to prepare the necessary documents and procedures,” a Vietnam Airlines representative said.

Vietnam Airlines also plans to conduct charter flights from Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Taiwan (China), depending on licenses from relevant authorities.

The national flag carrier is opening bookings for flights to the RoK, Japan, and Australia at ticket agents and on www.vietnamairlines.com.

For further information and support, customers should visit its website or fanpage www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, or contact the customer service hotline on 1900 1100 or ticket agents nationwide.

Vietnam Airlines’ COVID-19 safety policies are much stricter than the standards set by SkyTeam. It has been ranked a four-star COVID-19 airline by Skytrax.

