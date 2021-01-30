Vietnam Airlines to support Covid-19 affected passengers

Accordingly, the carrier will support its passengers to change their tickets into travel voucher with an additional bonus offer worth ten percent of the airfare. The policy is applied on domestic flights departing from January 29.



The passengers can convert the voucher into services and products of Vietnam Airlines such as flight tickets, luggage, seat selection with the value equal to the voucher.



The travel voucher is valid within one year.











By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong