  1. Travel

Vietnam Airlines to support Covid-19 affected passengers

SGGP
In the context of the current complicated Covid-19 pandemic, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has just issued a policy to support passengers having demand of returning, cancelling or changing the tickets. 

Vietnam Airlines to support Covid-19 affected passengers

Accordingly, the carrier will support its passengers to change their tickets into travel voucher with an additional bonus offer worth ten percent of the airfare. The policy is applied on domestic flights departing from January 29.

The passengers can convert the voucher into services and products of Vietnam Airlines such as flight tickets, luggage, seat selection with the value equal to the voucher.

The travel voucher is valid within one year.





By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more