Vietnam Airlines’ two flights carry 600 EU citizens home





This is the second flight following the flight on April 6 carrying passengers with German and European Union (EU) nationalities being trapped in Vietnam due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Thus, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines successfully implemented its two flights taking off from Vietnam to Germany on April 6 and 8 respectively to take nearly 600 passengers home. Passengers have their body temperature checked and fill out medical declarations before getting aboard. They are recommended to wear face masks during the flight in order to prevent Covid-19 infection.Apart from carrying passengers, the flight on April 8 also transported medical equipment relief of the Vietnamese Government and people to support Covid-19 fight in five countries of Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.Accordingly, the flights were sponsored by the German Government and the Foreign Ministry of the Federal Republic of Germany to bring German and European Union (EU) citizens home. The return flights will only transport cargo without any passengers. Disinfection of aircrafts will be immediately implemented right after the airplanes land in Vietnam.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong