Vietnam Airlines, VITA jointly launch tourism stimulus program

The program calls on all travel and hospitality firms to develop new and distinctive tourism products and provide quality and value-added services at affordable or discounted rates to attract holiday-makers.



Speaking at the launching ceremony, VITA Vice President Vu The Binh said so far, over 150 companies across the country have registered to take part in the program, showing the determination to recover tourism and help the industry to return to its pre-pandemic level of growth over the last four years.

Vietnam Airlines Deputy Director-General Le Hong Ha said after the domestic market, the carrier is developing plans to return to foreign markets and create more attractive tourism products for travelers when the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

As part of the program, Vietnam Airlines is cooperating with the VITA and six leading tour operators – HanoiTourist, SaigonTourist, Vietrans Tour, Vietravel and Redtour – to offer a holiday package with up to 40 percent discount for groups of six people or more.