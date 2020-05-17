Vietnam arranges 21 flights to repatriate citizens stranded abroad

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will operate 15 flights to bring home Vietnamese citizens from Thailand on May 18, Indian on May 19, the Netherlands on May 23, Taiwan (China) on May 25, South Korea on May 27, Singapore on May 29, the UK on May 31, Australia and New Zealand on June 1, Japan on June 3, Finland and Sweden on June 5, Canada on June 7, Angola on June 11, Kuwait on June 13, the US on June 15.



Budget carrier Vietjet Air will deploy 5 flights to repatriate Vietnamese citizens from Myanmar on May 21, Taiwan (China) on May 25, South Korea on May 27, Singapore on May 29 and Japan on June 3; while Bamboo Airways will carry out a flight to take those stuck in Singapore home on May 29.





By Minh Anh - Translated by Kim Khanh