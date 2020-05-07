Vietnam considers resuming int’l flights with limited frequency

Preference will be given to experts and persons on mission in these flights.



However, these flights must be monitored carefully and regulations of social distancing ought to be carried out.

According to the Ministry of Transport, Vietnam's aviation industry suffers serious revenue loss because of Covid-19 impacts with a year-on-year decrease of 46 percent. It is scheduled that the sector will recover at the end of 2021.

The Ministry also said that from April 1, the number of passengers has accounted for 1-2 percent compared to before the pandemic. Revenue and profit of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam have seen a drop of 24 percent while turnover of the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation has seen a year-on-year decrease of 60 percent.

Aviation is recovering as quickly as it can after the country has relaxed regulations of social distancing. In six days including four-day holidays and two next days, local airlines have transported 230,000 passengers. Averagely, an airline transported 39,000 passengers, equaling to 38 percent of normal days of 2019.

Dinh Viet Thang, director of Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, said that local market and international market will recover by the middle of 2021 and the end of 2021 respectively.

By Minh Anh - Translated by Anh Quan