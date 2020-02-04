Vietnam cuts rail links from China to stop coronavirus spread

The international railway services include T8701/MR2 which will be suspended from 6:05 p.m. on February 4 and MR1/T8702 at 9:20 p.m. on February 5.



The container block trains running through stations in Dong Dang in the northern province of Lang Son and Lao Cai have been continued to maintain operation.

The ministry also asked the Vietnam Railway Authority and the Vietnam Railways to coordinate with the authorities of localtities and relevant departments in border gates to make a check and inspection for the prevention and control of coronavirus.

The railway sector will pay passengers a cancellation charge of 100 percent of the total fare paid within 30 days and advises Vietnamese passengers travelling to China on train No. MR1 on February 4 to be isolated at border gate for 14 days by Chinese Border Force officials.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh