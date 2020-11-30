Vietnam enjoys big haul of honours at World Travel Awards Grand Final 2020

HCM City-based Vinpearl Luxury Landmark 81 was honoured with “World’s Leading City Hotel,” “World’s Leading Conference and Wedding Hotel,” and “World’s Leading Riverfront Hotel.”



Da Nang’s Sun World Ba Na Hills mountain resort was awarded with “World’s Leading Iconic Tourist Attraction,” “World’s Leading Iconic Tourist Bridge” for its Golden Bridge and “World’s Leading Cable Car Ride” for its cable car system.



Sun World Fansipan Legend in Sa Pa, Lao Cai was named “World’s Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction” and “World’s Leading Natural Landscape Tourist Attraction.”



InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort won “World’s Leading Green Resort;” JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay was named “World’s Leading Luxury Wedding Resort;” and Premier Village Danang Resort Managed by AccorHotels became “World’s Leading Family Villa Resort.”



National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines brought home the “World’s Leading Cultural Airline” title, Vietravel, “World’s Leading Group Tour Operator” and Quang Ninh’s Van Don International Airport, “World’s Leading Regional Airport.”



The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the WTA brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of excellence.



Each year, the World Travel Awards covers the globe with its Grand Tour – a series of regional gala ceremonies to recognise excellence within each continent – culminating in a Grand Final at the end of the year.