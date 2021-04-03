Vietnam Food Travel Map project launched

The project aims to introduce to visitors a system of destinations and the cultural value of Vietnamese food in localities via images and video clips on social media channels.



In this year, the project will include activities, such as the Tourism and Food Technology that is held from now until April 20; the “Gastro Travel- development of Vietnamese cuisine” program which will take place from April 20 – December 31.

According to the organization board, the launch of Vietnam Food Travel Map project is expected to give gastronomers a chance to learn about local dishes in various regions nationwide and find dining places as well as build a national brand for cultural tourism.





By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh