Vietnam Int'l Travel Mart 2020 cancelled for third time

This year’s travel show has been cancelled for the third time in its history due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions. Earlier it was scheduled to take place from April 1- 4, and then got new dates of May 14-17, August 12-15 after decision to cancel due to the pandemic.



The spread of the coronavirus has led to a mass cancellation of tours in recent days after new infections in the bustling coastal city of Da Nang and Quang Ngai Province even though travel agents divert trips to other destinations, according to travel businesses.

Secretariat Director of Tourism Advisory Board (TAB), Hoang Nhan Chinh said that people and tourist enterprises should stay calm during the coronavirus outbreak and implement stringent preventive measures against the pandemic.

The Vietnam International Travel Mart was launched for the first time in 2013 by the Vietnam Tourism Association and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and then is considered as the biggest travel fair of the country.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh