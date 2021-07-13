Vietnam plans to receive 40,000 international visitors with vaccine passports

According to the pilot plan of receiving tourists with vaccine passports by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vietnam will eye around 2,000 - 3,000 international tourists with vaccine passports to Phu Quoc Island a month in the first phase and 3,000 - 5,000 visitors with the special passports a month in the second phase.

Generally, the Southeast Asian country will welcome 25,000 - 40,000 international tourists to the well-known island in six months.



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will receive visitors from Northeast Asia, Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Australia.

The pilot period will last for six months starting from October 2021 in the first phase. The Ministry and relevant competent agencies will assess the first phase of the pilot plan. If Kien Giang Province meets the safety requirements, the second phase will eye 5,000 – 10,000 travelers a month.

The plan also mentioned the rollout of vaccination drive for all inhabitants and laborers on the island, regulations on certificates of vaccination, procedures for taking samples for Covid-19 testing for international tourists; supply of transportation means, and medical emergency for foreign visitors.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism also set the criteria for selecting service providers to ensure the safety of visitors, service staff, and the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic as a top priority. Moreover, these selected travel agents must ensure providing high-quality services to satisfy first international tourists to Vietnam.

The Ministry has sent its plan to relevant competent agencies for collecting opinions.

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan