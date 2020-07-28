Vietnam Railway adds more trains from Da Nang to Hanoi, HCMC

It will also change tickets without charge and return fares to passengers who purchased tickets to or from Da Nang, Tam Ky, and Quang Ngai stations between July 27 and August 12.





In order to ensure the safety of passengers and employees, the corporation has directed units to continue to strictly implement measures and abide by regulations on COVID-19 prevention at stations and on trains.



In the next few days, based on the actual situation and the travel needs of passengers, the railway sector will continue to adjust train schedules based on directions from the Government and the Ministry of Transport.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to mobilise aircraft to take passengers out of the central city of Da Nang before 0:00am on July 28.

The administration requested airlines urgently send flight plans to its Air Transport Department for review and approval.



On the morning of July 27, airlines organised some flights to Da Nang with the aim of carrying passengers out of the city. The number of passengers buying tickets, however, fell short of expectations.



CAAV, however, still requires that airlines keep their flight plans and not cancel flights, in case of any sudden increase in demand following Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s guidance on the implementation of social distancing in Da Nang from the afternoon of July 27.

