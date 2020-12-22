Vietnam Railway offers half-price discount on train ticket in January 2021

According to the Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company, around 6,000 tickets will be sell with half-price discount, starting at 8AM on December 28, 2020 to the end of January 27, 2021.
The program applies to passengers who buy tickets two days before the departure time with a specific number of train cars and seats based on soft seats and six-bed cabin with air conditioning.
After reducing, the ticket price of Ho Chi Minh City - Nha Trang route is only from VND160,000 (US$7) per ticket, HCMC - Da Nang trip costs only VND250,000 (US$11) per ticket, HCMC - Hanoi is only VND450,000 (US$19) per ticket.
Similarly, the Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company also launched a 50 percent discount program on the trains. In addition to applying on a pair of Thong Nhat trains SE1/SE2, SE5/SE6, the preferential promotion program has been also implemented to all trains on the Hanoi - Vinh, Hanoi - Hai Phong, Hanoi - Lao Cai routes.
The programs are to stimulate and encourage more passengers to travel by rail.
