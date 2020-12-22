Vietnam Railway offers half-price discount on train ticket in January 2021

According to the Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company, around 6,000 tickets will be sell with half-price discount, starting at 8AM on December 28, 2020 to the end of January 27, 2021.The program applies to passengers who buy tickets two days before the departure time with a specific number of train cars and seats based on soft seats and six-bed cabin with air conditioning.After reducing, the ticket price of Ho Chi Minh City - Nha Trang route is only from VND160,000 (US$7) per ticket, HCMC - Da Nang trip costs only VND250,000 (US$11) per ticket, HCMC - Hanoi is only VND450,000 (US$19) per ticket.Similarly, the Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company also launched a 50 percent discount program on the trains. In addition to applying on a pair of Thong Nhat trains SE1/SE2, SE5/SE6, the preferential promotion program has been also implemented to all trains on the Hanoi - Vinh, Hanoi - Hai Phong, Hanoi - Lao Cai routes.The programs are to stimulate and encourage more passengers to travel by rail.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong