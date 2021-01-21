Vietnam Railways offers discounted fares to children in Tet holiday

Accordingly, the Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company will offer the reduced fares that will be applied for SE1/2, SE5/6, SE9/10, SE19/20, SE29/30, SE13, SE15, SE23, SE29 trains with transport distances of 500 km or more from February 2-28.



While the Sai Gon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company will launch the reduction on distances of more than 500 kilometers, applied for trains connecting HCMC and Hanoi including SE3/SE4, SE7/SE8, SE9/SE10, SE11/SE12, SE29/SE30; and SE13, SE15 and SE17 linking Dong Hoi and HCMC from February 12-28.

The discount of up to 50 percent on tickets will be offered on trains that are not limited the distance, including SPT1/SPT2, SPT3/SPT4 on HCMC-Phan Thiet route; SNT1/SNT2, SNT3/SNT4, SNT5/SNT6, and SNT11 on HCMC-Nha Trang route; SD1, SD3, SD4, SD6 on HCMC-Dieu Tri; SQN1/SQN2 on HCMC-Quy Nhon route; SE25/SE26 on HCMC- Quang Ngai; STK3/STK4 on HCMC-Tam Ky; SE21/SE22, SE27/SE28, D1/D4 on HCMC-Da Nang; SE18 on HCMC-Dong Hoi.

According to the ticketing rules of the railway sector, children below the age of 6 accompanied by an adult passenger are often free, fare is charged for the second 6-year-old child. Children between 6 and 10 years of age must have a kid ticket that is 25 percent of the adult fare.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh