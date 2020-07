The application allows passengers to review their purchase and payment history. Passengers can also show their e-tickets before boarding the train.



The app is available on Google Play Store (CH Play) and Apple Store with the keywords of dsvn, vetau, duongsat .

Online ticket booking follows these below steps:

Step 1: Open the application

Step 2: Select your route

Step 3: Select your train and seat

Step 4: Passenger information

Step 5: Payment





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh