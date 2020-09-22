Vietnam re-connecting international flights via transit countries

Particularly, China Southern Airlines will exploit Guangzhou - Ho Chi Minh route with a frequency of one flight per week meanwhile Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways will alternatively perform flights linking Tokyo (Japan) and Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City with a frequency of one flight per week.There are four domestic flights landing in the capital city of Hanoi on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and five flights landing in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.Relating to the carriage of passengers from transit countries, CAAV has released three options, including not accepting of transit passengers for the first option, agreement of transit passengers in the second option in case the airlines must implement requirements for the above-mentioned passengers in check-in process at the first departure country, passengers have to complete 14-day quarantine and carriers will not apply short-term entry procedures for the transit passengers.In the third option, there are same conditions with the second option without applying short-term entry procedures for all passengers on the flights.The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam has petitioned to the Ministry of Transport for adjustment of Vientiane (Laos)-Hanoi, Phnom Penh (Cambodia) – HCMC routes.The Ministry of Transport proposed the People's Committees of provinces and cities to notify isolated accommodation establishments, package fee of accommodation and testing for guests, a list of transport service businesses eligible to serve passengers during the journey from the airport to the accommodation facilities and the other related costs.

By Bich Quyen- translated by Huyen Huong