Vietnam requires negative COVID-19 tests for flight arrivals

Carriers are also responsibe for sending flight plans 12 hours before the departure time and lists of passengers 30 minutes before scheduled takeoff to the airport authorities. Passengers in transit to Vietnam from a third country must be allocated on a different seat.



According to requirments for prevention and control of infections issued by the Ministry of Transport, CAAV will cooperate with the minitry’s Transport Health Service Administration to implement preventive and security measures on international flights.

In addition, CAAV and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must announce requirements on individuals permitted to enter Vietnam to partner countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Cambodia, Laos.

The passengers are required to have a certificate of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result; install the app for health status declaration, Ncovi; and take a measurement of body temperature.

Airport authorities in the North, Central and South have been asked to cooperate with relevant units to receive, check health situation and bring passengers to isolation areas.

According to the Conclusion of Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh at the Notice 330/TB-VPCP by Government Office dated September 15, carriers are allowed to resume regular international passenger flights connecting Vietnam and some partner countries, starting on September 15.

The operational routes include Vietnam- Guangzhou (China)/ Tokyo (Japan)/ Seoul (the Republic of Korea)/ Taiwan (China) from September 15; Vietnam - Phnom Penh (Cambodia)/ Vientiane (Laos) from September 22.

Maximum permissible number of flights does not exceed 2 per week on each route. Additional flights will be provided depending on the situation and travel demand.

Passengers entering Vietnam from the six above-mentioned partner countries (excluding people who transit from a third country) include holders of diplomatic and official passport and their relatives; specialists, investors, business managers, high-tech workers and their family members; international students; foreigners who are family members of Vietnamese citizens.

Passengers arriving are required to have a certificate of a negative SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test result issued within three days prior to departure; take RT-PCR tests immediately upon arrival at the quarantine facility; enter isolation areas in accordance with regulations.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh also asked the Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to shorten visa granting process within 3 days; the Ministry of Transport and CAAV to adjust ticketing process, including requiring travelers to provide entry permit or visa, the address of where they will be staying in Vietnam before selling tickets, and present negative COVID-19 test results.

By Bich Quyen, Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh